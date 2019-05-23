Okorocha laments closure of Imo accounts since 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has lamented the closure of the state’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the past three months.

Okorocha said that the action of the anti graft agency has crippled the activities of his administration.

Speaking when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned some projects in the State on Thursday, the governor said that despite his laudable achievements in the state, his detractors are still bent on rubbishing his accomplishments.

The governor said that he has more than 1,000 projects to his credit, adding that if he were to commission all the projects, he won’t be able to so do in one year.

According to him, he had been unjustly treated by the party he devoted his life and energy to, stressing that the height of it was the denial of his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The president was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said that Okorocha has raised the bar in governance.

He said that Okorocha’s achievements in Imo state had shown that states could accomplish much without recourse to the Federal Government.

Among the projects commissioned were the Imo Cargo International Airport, the ultra modern new police headquarters and the Mother and Child Hospital.

The Vice President was in Owerri earlier in the week where he also commissioned some projects.

While commissioning the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, the president described it as World Class which the nation ought to be proud of, adding that the International Cargo airport will not open Imo State to International Commerce but would also provide local opportunities to so many people.

He said, “Our focus has always been on job creation and I want to thank Governor Okorocha for consistently supporting the Federal Government in its job creation programme”.

According to the President “The International Cargo Airport will certainly create more job opportunities apart from the Commerce it brings to the South-East part of our Country, but to also all parts of the Country.”

