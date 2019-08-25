Okorocha fighting with ill-gotten wealth, says Imo Deputy Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

*assures state govt will partner with NTA

The Deputy Governor of Imo state, Engr. Gerald Irona, has accused the immediate-past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, of fighting the current administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha with ill-gotten wealth.

In a statement signed by the Communications Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru, he disclosed that the Deputy Governor stated this in Owerri while receiving a delegation of the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in his office.

“Let me reiterate the commitment of the present administration in Imo state, led by Chief Emeka Ihedioha to partner with the Nigerian Television Authority and all other Federal public institutions in the state. We are all working for the general interest of Nigerians.

“We have finished politicking and this is time for governance and all hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria moves forward. The country is going through a difficult period. You will recall that almost on daily basis, there are media reports of ugly incidents and social vices everywhere.

“We will encourage you to ensure that you support the government to fight crime in Imo state. Banditry has no boundaries and we must encourage the exposure of criminals, particularly, those that have looted our treasury.

“They must not be condoned. A criminal is a criminal. Criminals all over the world fight with ill-gotten wealth. It is the responsibility of the media to expose people who, in their opinion, through investigative journalism are corrupt.

“We met Imo that people had lost confidence in government. We met Imo that was disoriented. There was a disconnect between the citizens and the government.

“Look at the challenge of flooding in Owerri. People built on canals and water ways and Owerri master plan was distorted. You can see that there are no good roads in Owerri.

“Someone was in charge of this state for eight years and you can see the depth of infrastructural deficit. He is now using looted funds to fight the present administration for asking questions that every responsible administration must ask. We are barely two months old and I can assure you that Imo state will smile,” Irona said.

Earlier in her remarks, the General Manager of NTA Channel 12, Owerri, Mrs. Franca Akinneye, pledged the commitment of the station towards partnering with the present administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Mrs. Akinneye assured the Deputy Governor of their commitment to professional and responsible journalism, irrespective of the political party in power.

“We are professionals and we are committed to professionalism, not minding the political party in power,” she said.

Similarly, the Head of the NTA station used the occasion to present a Star Times TV Decoder to the Deputy Governor.

