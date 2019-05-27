Okorocha asks NJC to ignore EFCC’s petition against Justice Taiwo

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has asked the National Judicial Council to ignore the petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

Okorocha, in a letter, urged the NJC cchairman and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to ignore the petition for lack of merit.

The EFCC had accused the judge of professional misconduct and abuse of judicial powers for granting an order enforcing Okorocha’s fundamental human rights.

But Okorocha said the order granted by Justice Taiwo was made pursuant to two fundamental human rights suits filed before the court, alleging that the move against him by the EFCC “smacks of political vendetta and persecution.”

He said the commission had also arrested almost all his principal staff “and in every case insisting that they must make statements to indict me. When they refused, they were kept in custody for two days.”

Okorocha alleged that the EFCC was persecuting him “to distract, decimate and prevent me from being sworn-in as a senator representing the good people of Imo West Senatorial District on the 9th of June, 2019 when the 9th National Assembly will be inaugurated.”

