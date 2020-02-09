Okorafor, Ikpi emerge US’ Audie Awards finalists

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Nnedi Okorafor and Bassey Ikpi are finalists in the Short stories/ Collection category of US’ Audie Awards 2020.

Okorafor made the list for ‘Kabu Kabu,’ which she authored with a foreword by Whoopi Goldberg. Narrated by Yetide Badaki, it was published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books.

Ikpi sailed through with her New York Times bestseller ‘I’m Telling the Truth, But I’m Lying’ which she wrote and narrated. It was published by HarperAudio.

An award-winning Nigerian-American author known for writing fantasy and science fiction for both children and adults, Okorafor’s works includes ‘Binti,’ ‘Zahrah the Windseeker,’ ‘Who Fears Death,’ among several more.

Ikpi on the other hand is a Nigerian-born American spoken-word poet, writer, and mental health advocate. Her poetry has opened shows for Grammy Award-winning artists.

The Audie Awards is given in multiple categories such as Audiobook of the Year, Audio Drama, Autobiography/Memoir, Best Female Narrator, Best Male Narrator, Business/Personal Development, Faith-based Fiction and Non-Fiction, Fantasy, Fiction, History/Biography, Humour, Literary Fiction and Classics, Middle Grade, Multi-Voiced Performance, Mystery, Narration by the Author or Authors, Non-Fiction, Original Work, Romance, Science Fiction, Thriller/Suspense, Young Adult, Young Listeners,

Formed in 1986, the Audio Publishers Association (APA), which runs the Audie Awards, is a not-for-profit trade association that advocates the common, collective business interests of audio publishers. The APA consists of audio publishing companies and suppliers, distributors, and retailers of spoken word products and allied fields related to the production, distribution, and sale of audiobooks.

