Okonjo-Iweala hails young girl aspiring to be like her

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has congratulated a young girl for choosing her as a role model.

The young girl simply identified as Esther who bears a striking resemblance to Okonjo-Iweala, is seen in a photo shared on her school’s social media handle channeling the former minister in her traditional attire and signature headgear.

The photo which has received positive review on social media was captioned “Esther is super smart, she is also a born leader. She wants to be a doctor, she would also like to have the kind of influence and respect that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has. She is tomorrow’s influential woman”.

Reacting to the photo, Okonjo-Iweala said she is honoured that Esther would choose her as a role model. “I view this with humility and I have great expectations that, with God’s help you will meet and exceed all your dreams. Best of luck and God’s blessings” she said.

Congratulations Esther. So honored you would choose me as a role model. I view this with humility and I have great expectations that, with God’s help you will meet and exceed all your dreams. Best of luck and God’s blessings pic.twitter.com/TY2hS04X7g — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 26, 2019

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and international development expert. She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising through the ranks to the No. 2 position of Managing Director, Operations (2007-2011).

Okonjo-Iweala was a two-time Minister of Finance in Nigeria, the first female to hold the position.

