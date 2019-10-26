Okechukwu laid to rest as Buhari, Ugwuanyi, Fayemi, others commiserate with VON DG

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu on the death and interment of his wife, late Augustina Okechukwu.

Augustina, 57, fondly called Tina died on September 20, 2019 after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital. She was married to Okechukwu for 30 years.

President Buhari’s condolence message was communicated in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, at the funeral mass for late Tina Okechukwu in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Eke in Enugu State.

Adesina said that Buhari shared in the grief of the Okechukwus at this time of distress.

He stated: “Losing a dear wife and mother, President Buhari opines, is time of deep travail for any family, particularly one who was so devoted, and a rallying force for the household.

“The President laments the loss of a true Nigerian, who had schooled in Kano, Enugu-Agidi in Anambra, her state of origin, Maiduguri, and Sango-Otta, Ogun State; thus, fluent in Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, among other languages.

“The Okechukwu family, the President says, should draw succor from God Almighty at a time like this, and take comfort in the quality of life the departed lived.”

Also, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his condolence message, “You have obviously lost a dependable companion, a true friend, an exemplary mother and a reliable pillar of support. She was also an accomplished businesswoman, devout Christian, community leader and dedicated humanitarian.

“Please, be assured that our thoughts and prayers are with you, your children and other relations, at this trying moment. We pray that the good lord grants you all, the fortitude to bear the very painful loss.”

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi said that it was very painful that “we lost her in spite of all efforts to save her life,”

He said: “She was one woman whose charm, warmth and positive disposition would be missed by all. It is, however, comforting to know that she was a devout Christian who lived a good life of love and service.

“Dear brother, my thoughts are with you in this grieving moment. I pray God to grant you, the children and all her loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace.”

