OkadaBan: Lagos PDP chair, Doherty counsels Sanwo-olu, calls for stakeholder engagement

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos state, Mr. Adedeji Doherty has urged governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the recent ban on motorcycle and tricycle in the state.

Doherty said he was not against an overhaul of the sector and recalled demanding for strict regulation within the sector way back in 2013.

He added that the government should have considered the significant disruption such a decision would create bearing in mind that around 70% of Lagosians use bikes and tricycles as a means of transportation.

“The introduction of these alternative means of transportation were as a result of poor planning in the transport sector which led to a significant deficit in transportation and the never ending traffic jams in the city,” Doherty said

He added that government’s inaction to regulate properly at inception created a disorganized and hazardous industry which over the years has blown out of proportion and become a huge security challenge to Lagosians.

“An overhaul in the sector is long overdue but would be better received and better implemented if there was proper stakeholder engagement and palliative measures put in place, to prevent disenfranchisement of the already organised bike transport companies like Gokada, Opay, SafeBoda etc who have also invested massively.

“Such deep discussions and palliative measure would also have prevented the thousands of suddenly stranded commuters and thousands of suddenly unemployed citizens as is currently being witnessed,” he added.

He called on the governor to reconsider his decision especially for the organised bike companies and immediately call for a stakeholder engagement where the concerns and plans could be discussed in greater detail.

Doherty suggested that the lagos state Government must set up minimum qualifications e.g. a compulsory rigorous global standard motorcycle or tricycle riding/driving test for all riders so as to minimize the ever growing accidents caused by careless and untrained riders.

He cautioned that the sudden loss of income on this scale can easily create unnecessary and very serious security challenges in the state.

He urged those affected by the policy not to take laws into their hands but instead explore all meaningful legal avenues to seek a resolution.

Doherty added that only the accelerated completion, commissioning and proper implementation of the Lagos Monorail would have a significant impact on the transport deficit in Lagos state and that any other palliatives are likely to only bring temporary relief.

