Okada rider, 28, remanded for defiling 6-yr-old in Benue

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, has remanded a 28-year-old commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl at Idye village in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

The court heard that the accused, Terver Awuha of Idye village in Makurdi had carnal knowledge of the little girl twice on separate occasions.

Police prosecutor told the court that on June 5, 2020, the mother of the victim, Mrs Deborah Omachi of Idye village, opposite ‘B’ Division, reported to the police that on June 3, 2020 at about 7:30pm, she sent her daughter to buy noodles.

The complainant added that on her child’s way, the accused stopped her and dragged her into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

She further stated that on June 5, 2020 at about 2:00pm, the said Awuha again took her daughter into his room and had sex with her and gave her N100.

Prosecution also told the court that during police investigation, the Makurdi based commercial motorcyclist was arrested for committing the offence which contravened section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004.

No plea was however taken when the matter came up.

The trial Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, therefore, ordered that the accused be remanded at the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service in Makurdi.

Ajim adjourned the case to August 28, for further mention.

