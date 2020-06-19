‘Okada’ rider, 28, remanded for defiling 6-yr-old in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 28-year-old commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl at Idye village in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

The court heard that the accused, Terver Awuha of Idye village in Makurdi, had carnal knowledge of the girl twice on separate occasions.

Police Prosecution told the court that on June 5 this year, the mother of the victim, Mrs Deborah Omachi of Idye village, reported to the police that on June 3, 2020, at about 7:30 pm, she sent her daughter to buy Indomie noodle.

The complainant added that the accused had stopped the victim on the way and dragged her into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

She further stated that on June 5, 2020, at about 2:00 pm, the assailant once again took her daughter into his room and had sex with her and gave her N100.

The prosecution also told the court that during police investigation, the assailant, who is a Makurdi-based commercial motorcyclist, was arrested for committing the offence which contravenes section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004.

No plea was however taken when the matter came up.

The trial Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, therefore ordered that the accused be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Makurdi and adjourned the case to August 28 for further mention.

