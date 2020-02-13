Okada, Keke ban in Lagos, attack on working people — FIWON

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Informal Workers’ Organizations of Nigeria (FIWON) has described the ban of motorcycle (okada) and tricycles in Lagos as an attack on the working people of the state.

The group representing the working people in the informal sector comprising over 80 cent of the workforce asked the government to reverse the ban forthwith.

General Secretary of FIWON, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe while addressing a press conference in Lagos faulted the total ban of Keke and Okada in the areas affected.

He spoke just as the state government reiterated that the ban was in the interest of the state.

Deputy Governor, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat said stakeholders were carried along before the ban was implemented.

While appearing on a Channels Television programme, Hamzat stated that Okada should not be a dignified profession for any youth. He said the state is working on a programme to encourage skills acquisition for the youths.

But Komolafe said the workers in the informal sector doing Okada and Keke were left with no option because of the unemployment in the land.

He stated that apart from the fact that the Keke Marwa has not been known to ply highways, extending the ban to inner roads and neighbourhood transport routes is ill thought out.

He said, “Even in highbrow gated communities such as Omole Estate and Ikeja GRA, residents, who have all the leverage to restrict Keke Marwa from entering their gates into the communities, allow them because they are aware that not all the residents are car owners.

Komolafe noted that while the argument that Okada and Keke are prone to fatal accidents, allowing them on major highways “is a failure of regulation on the part of law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of road traffic management in Lagos.”

