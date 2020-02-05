Okada Ban: Riders not welcome in Ogun – Gov Abiodun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday said the state would not accommodate Okada riders, whose operations have been banned in the neighbouring Lagos state.

This is contrary to the position of the Chairman, Caretaker Committee on Transportation in the State, Barrister Femi Adeniyi, who had on Monday reportedly assured the motorcyclists relocating to the state, of adequate accommodation.

But, Abiodun in a statement issued today by his Special on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said

Okada operation “is fraught with many challenges, including that of security, which is the reason why their operations have either been totally banned or restricted in many parts of the country.”

The governor said the state does not have the capacity to cope with the menace and security challenges the influx of the Okada operators from Lagos and any other neighbouring state would pose.

He said deploying motorcycles for commercial operation is not in the schedule of the National Transportation Policy, adding that the Ogun State Government is already looking into the issue with a view to coming out with a clear policy direction.

“As the state with the largest industrial base, Ogun State will continue to welcome more investors.

“The present administration, in its determination to further enhance the status of the state as the most industrialised, has put in place policies that would attract more businesses home and abroad.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has been meeting with potential investors in the country and even travelled abroad in his efforts to attract more investors into the state,” the statement said.

He further promised the present administration “is desirous of providing gainful employment for her teeming citizens, but with emphasis on agriculture.”

He also appealed to the people to go about their normal businesses as efforts have been made to prevent security breeches in the state.

