Ojukwu varsity rescinds plan to reopen college of medicine

The authorities of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University College of Medicine, Amaku-Awka, Anambra State has rescinded its plans to reopen the institution for the final medical students.

The university had earlier planned to reopen to enable its the final year students graduate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government had through National Universities Commission, (NUC), ordered vice chancellors to keep students and the university communities safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior lecturer in the College of Medicine of university told Daily Trust Saturday that they were putting finishing touches towards reopening the college to allow the final year students graduate.

