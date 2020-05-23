Breaking News
245 new infections of coronavirus recorded FridayPresident Buhari signs Executive Order on financial autonomy of state legislature, judiciaryCOVID-19: 20 states yet to have testing laboratories
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Ojukwu varsity rescinds plan to reopen college of medicine
ADVERTISEMENT

Ojukwu varsity rescinds plan to reopen college of medicine

By Titus Eleweke Awka 
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University COOU

The authorities of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University College of Medicine, Amaku-Awka, Anambra State has rescinded its plans to reopen the institution for the final medical students.

The university had earlier planned to reopen to enable its the final year students graduate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government had through National Universities Commission, (NUC), ordered vice chancellors to keep students and the university communities safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior lecturer in the College of Medicine of university told Daily Trust Saturday that they were putting finishing touches towards reopening the college to allow the final year students graduate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.