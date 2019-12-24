Oil wells: Wike rejects PDP’s move to end feud with Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

*Asks Bayelsa governor to resign over ‘anti-party’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) move to halt his disagreement with Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state over the Soku oil wells and fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the special assistant to the governor on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike argued that the PDP lacked powers to resolve the issue of oil wells.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The governor also explained that the Federal High Court had already determined the issue, adding that the party’s intervention was no longer profitable in view of the incalculable damage allegedly done by the Bayelsa governor.

Governor Wike said that the right thing for Dickson to do was to resign from the PDP, so that party leaders in Bayelsa state can rebuild the party.

“I don’t know why they are interceding. They have no power to resolve the issue of Oil Wells. Secondly, the matter has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Anybody who is not satisfied should go on Appeal. Are they interceding on behalf of someone who betrayed the party?

“They know that Governor Dickson betrayed and sold out the party. During the 2019 election in Rivers state they know what happened in the state. That Dickson worked with my opponent.

“The national chairman himself knows that throughout that period, people were calling from all over the country to know the situation. Dickson never called one day. This was because of his alignment with the opposition. I can show proof that Dickson had already made up his mind to go over to APC.

“I am not going to sit down with anybody to discuss anything as it relates to Governor Dickson. I have no business with Governor Dickson,” Wike said.

“The National Leadership of the party should know that the only option left for PDP to be strong in Bayelsa is for Dickson to leave the party,” he said.

“Where was the party when Dickson sold out? Why couldn’t they speak out? Governor Dickson, you have killed our party in that state. What is anyone wading in for? I am not going to be party to that and nobody will stop me.

“Nobody fights Rivers state and gets any benefits out of it. I have said it severally. I am not here because of my interest. I am here because of the interest of Rivers state.

“The party would have waded in when they saw fraud. That Dickson was killing the party in Bayelsa state. He has achieved his aim by making sure nobody comes after him as he leaves office in February, 2020,” Wike added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App