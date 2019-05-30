OIC: Buhari leaves for S/Arabia today

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia today to attend the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The 14th summit, scheduled to hold tomorrow, will be hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The summit with the theme “Makkah al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future,” seeks to develop a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu in a statement yesterday said Buhari is expected to address the forum.

His speech will underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

The President will also push forward themes that have been at the forefront of his domestic and international priorities, including reviving the Lake Chad Basin, investing in Nigeria to create jobs and financing for development.

On the margins of the summit, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders to promote increased cooperation and collaboration on issues of mutual concern.

President Buhari, who is expected to return to the country on June 2, will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

Also on the delegation are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; and the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mukthar.

Ahead of the Summit, is a preparatory meeting in Jeddah meant to adopt the draft agenda and work programme for the Summit.

On the agenda are the question of Palestine and the Arab-Israeli conflict; combating terrorism and violent extremism; the humanitarian situation in the Muslim world; promotion of scientific cooperation, among others.

President Buhari becomes the third Nigerian leader to attend the OIC conference in person, after the late Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The president is traveling hours after he was sworn in for a second term in office.

President Buhari was in Saudi Arabia from May 16 to 21where he performed Umrah, lesser Hajj.

According to the presidency, Nigeria joined the OIC in 1986 and has held various positions in the Organisation, including Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Commissioner, Amb. M.L. Sulaiman, elected in 2017.

Dr Mansur Mukhtar, former Minister of Finance is now serving as the Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank.

