Ohaneze youth leader bags chieftaincy title in Enugu

The South South Coordinator of Ohaneze youths wing, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa has been awarded with a chieftaincy title of ‘Omekannaya l’ by Igwe Charles Nwoye, the Obioha ll of Amurri ancient kingdom in Nkanu West local government area of Rough state.

This was part of the activities to mark the 10 years of ‘Ofalla festival of Obioha ll of Amurri Kingdom’ by by Igwe Charles Nwoye.

Bestowing the traditional honour on the Ohaneze Youth leader, the Igwe Nwoye commended him for putting Igbo people in the South South region of Nigeria and by extension the Niger Delta states together in peace and unity.

He charged him to continue to ensure that youths of Igbo extraction living in the Niger Delta region are law abiding while carrying on their legitimate businesses.

He said Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa has distinguished himself as a good ambassador of Igbo people in South South region.

He said as a private businessman, Ugwa has carried several life touching projects for the good of his people, urging him to do more.

Speaking on his arrival in Yenagoa, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa expressed happiness for the recognition adding he was surprised that his little contribution to uplift the standard of living of his people was noticed by the people.

He promised to do more for the good of his people and called on all Igbos in South South to live in peace with their host communities.

