Ohaneze reacts to launch of Southwest security outfit, Amotekun

The Chairman of Ohaneze Ndi igbo, Anambra State chapter, Ichie Damian Okeke-ogene, has described the formation of South West security outfit, Amotekun, as a step in the right direction.

Okeke-ogene, who spoke to Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday, said the South West’s action confirmed the position of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo about the restructuring of the country.

Recall that South West governors, on Thursday, launched their states’ security outfit, code named Amotekun, to take charge of the security of the zone.

He said that there was absolute need for the country to be restructured so that each zone will take charge of its destiny.

“There is need for each zone to have its security outfit and control its resources,” he said.

He said, with the launching of the South West security outfit, the people of the zone are better assured of the adequate policing of their areas as no foreign element can police them better than themselves.

He also stated that the action of the South West confirmed that every zone in the country needed to be independent.

Okeke-ogene said that the fear that the zonal security outfit would be used to distablizes the country was not not real.

He also stated that Ndi Igbo were in support of the security outfit but but did not say whether the Igbos will launch theirs.

