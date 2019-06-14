Ohanaeze wants majority leader in Senate, Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede the position of majority leader of both Senate and House of Representatives to the South East zone.

The group also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari appoints their sons and daughters into key positions in his cabinet.

This was contained in a press statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Uche Okwukwu.

Ohanaeze reminded Nigerians that Ndigbo were committed to the fundamentals of justice, equity, fair play, freedom, democracy and rule of law and truth.

“Ndigbo deserve that their plights be addressed through a legislative, political and equitable intervention.

“First, the obvious and undeniable political plight Ndigbo face today is the imbalance in the state numerical structure of regions…No region has less than six states but the South East has five states.”

