Ohanachom: Jigawa's defeat has eased pressure on Heartland

Heartland FC striker, Chinedu Ohanachom
Heartland FC striker, Chinedu Ohanachom says the “Naze Millionaires” win over Jigawa Golden Stars will help ease the pressure on the players.

Heartland picked their first win of the season after beating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 5 fixtures played on Sunday.

The former Enyimba Fc and Elkanemi Warriors striker revealed this in a chat with www.NPFL.ng expressing relief that they finally halted the run of no wins.

“It has not been easy for both the players, technical crew and management after going 4 games without a good result.

“We are happy we broke the jinx on Matchday 5 with a win against Jigawa Golden Stars in front of our home fans, and we believe that the win will help propel us to do even better”.

Heartland moved to 13th on the log with five points, which is just a point above relegation.

