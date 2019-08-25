Ogun will never be home for criminals – Gov Abiodun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun weekend set up the Security Trust Fund Committee and vowed that the state would not be a home for criminals.

Abiodun also reiterated his threat to pull down houses harbouring kidnappers with their certificates of occupancy revoked.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bolaji Balogun-led committee, Abiodun said he had fulfilled yet another promise to provide good governance to the people.

“Ogun State will never be a home for criminals, whether big or small. For such people, hell will be a child’s play. We will smoke them out, arrest them and hand them over to the swift hand of justice.

“And, for anybody, landlords or tenants, this is a very strong note of warning. Any property found to be serving as hideouts to criminals will not only be taken over by government, but such facility will also be demolished. Whoever is found to be harbouring such criminals will be arrested and handed over for prosecution”, he said.

Abiodun further disclosed that the amended Ogun State Security Trust Fund Law “is deliberately private sector-driven that would support the state government in addressing various security challenges facing the state.”

He tasked the committee “to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipments and such human material and financial resources that shall be necessary to prevent crime and preserve public security in the state.”

