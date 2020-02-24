Ogun: Two feared dead, as Sagamu boils over killing of footballer

ADVERTISEMENT

Protests over the killing of a football star, Tiyamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun state, on Monday turned violent and reportedly claimed the lives of two youths in the area.

Kazeem, who was Assistant Captain of Remo Football Club based in Sagamu, was allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Saturday, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway after he was arrested for being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

The Police Command in the state claimed that the deceased attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle, but the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle.

However, protesters, including aggrieved women and youths, took to the streets on Monday to express their grievances over the footballer’s death.

They also stormed the palace of Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased.

The protesters condemned incessant brutality and indiscriminate arrests by law enforcement agents in the town and its environs.

Former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was sighted by our reporter at the palace, trying to calm the situation.

Apart from Daniel, a member representing Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mrs Adewunmi Onanuga and the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, were at the palace to appeal to the protesters.

Armed policemen were said to have been deployed in the town to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The atmosphere in Sagamu was tense as the protesters move from one point to the other chanting anti-SARS slogans.

But in what appears to be a turn of event, the protest reportedly turned violent, claiming two lives.

It was learnt that the police fired live bullets to disperse the protesting youths and in the process, two of them were hit by the bullets.

Meanwhile, the State Government has sued for peace over the violent protest that engulfed Sagamu town.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Public Communications to the governor, Remmy Hazzan, described the killing of the youth as unfortunate.

“In the first place, the extra-judicial death of any resident in Ogun state is a very painful one for the government, let alone that of a promising youth, whose death the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice is not only done, but also seen to have been done at the end of the day.

“There is no doubt that our youths have the right to protest over the killing of the late young football star.

“However, what started as a legitimate peaceful protest was highjacked by criminally-minded people, who turned same into a violent one.

“As calm returns to the town, we urge people, especially, the youth, to be law-abiding and to go about their various businesses without taking laws into their hands.

“Finally, the Government wishes to restate that no one is above the law. Therefore, after detailed proper investigations into the killing of the late football star, decisive action shall be taken against anyone found culpable, as they face the full wrath of the law,” it reads.

