Ogun to make students’ results public – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, says results of students in secondary schools in the state will henceforth be made public in order to foster healthy competitions.

Abiodun said there was the need to restore discipline, excellence and good morals to public schools in the state.

The governor spoke yesterday through his Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, at a meeting with the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), led by its President, Olubunmi Womiloju, in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

“In times past, Ogun State public secondary schools were standard model schools that churned out great and successful people that are now doing well in their chosen fields.

“Excellence and discipline were a priority, with healthy competitions among the schools back then. This is what the present administration is working to restore, and we believe that together we can bring the lost glory of our schools back.

“We will restore discipline, excellence and good morals to our schools. Results of our students will now be made public to foster more efforts and healthy competitions; security in schools will be heightened; school management and standards will take a new shape henceforth. With all these successfully put in place, our educational standard is guaranteed,” the governor said.

He described principals as essential partners at repositioning the fallen standard of education in the state.

The ANCOPSS President applauded the state government for its efforts in transforming education sector in the state.

She implored principals to maintain their standard and adhere strictly to the decisions reached at the meeting.

