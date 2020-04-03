Ogun to discharge coronavirus patient

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun state government is set to discharge a 62-year old coronavirus patient, after testing negative twice to the virus.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun disclosed that the patient would be released this evening.

Daily Trust reports that the 62 year old male patient who returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom (UK) on March 17 and was tested positive for COVID – 19, was treated in the isolation centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

On Tuesday, one out of the 32 contacts identified with UK returnee was also tested positive for the virus.

However, the governor while briefing newsmen on Friday night at his Iperu residence, Ikenne Local Government (LG), ahead of the total lockdown of the state, said the UK returnee has been tested twice and the results showed negative.

“The cumulative number of confirmed cases so far is just four, out of which two have been discharged.

“As a matter of fact just before I started this address, I was informed that the third person has also tested negative twice. So, he will be discharged this evening,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun said the lockdown which takes effect from 11pm on Friday, would be total until Tuesday morning when the shutdown would be reviewed.

Speaking on the stimulus packages for the residents, Abiodun said no fewer than 500, 000 beneficiaries would enjoy the packages meant to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

He said the state has acquired 12 Ventilators, eight of which are combined ventilator and anesthesia machine and four of which are mobile Ventilators.

Abiodun thanked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye for donating ventilators to the state.

The governor disclosed that the state’s molecular laboratory would be ready very soon for easy and faster test of COVID – 19 cases.

