Ogun swears in new magistrates

Four newly appointed magistrates were sworn in yesterday in Ogun State, with a call for them promote efficient administration of justice and avoid being influenced by families or friends in the discharge of their duties.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu gave the charge at the swearing-in ceremony held at the High Court Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

She hinted that a research and statistic department had been set up to provide stakeholders a database for all cases, convictions and easy identification of those with criminal records in the state.

Mosunmola noted that efforts were on to establish a sex offenders’ registry, where convicted offenders’ names and conviction would be inputted and circulated through the media to the general public.

According to her, the judiciary in conjunction with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption body (ROLAC) and the British Council had inaugurated the Justice Sector Reform Team in the state comprising the judges, magistrates, legal practitioners and law officers from the ministry of justice, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdul-Fatai Akamo, advised the newly sworn-in magistrates to be objective in the discharge of their duties to the public.

Responding on behalf of other sworn-in magistrates, Mrs. Olajumoke Somefun promised that they would deliver justice without fear or favour to justify the confidence repose in them, pledging to serve the state and the nation diligently.

Other magistrates sworn in included: Mrs. Akamo Oyede, Mr. Arogundade Adedayo and Mr. Soyoye Adebakin.

