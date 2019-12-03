Ogun speaker predicts opposition to Hate Speech bill

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo says the legislature would not support the Hate Speech bill, which is currently raising dust in the polity.

Oluomo stated that the proposed legal framework “will gag the press and silence the masses thereby preventing them from amplifying our democratic development.”

He spoke on Tuesday at floor of house in Abeokuta, while delivering his welcome address during the presentation of 2020 budget by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Oluomo, a one – time journalist, applauded the media practitioners for their unwavering steadfast and resolute approach to issues which have greatly influenced a stable polity, as well as peaceful co-existence in the state.

“Let me assure you that the 9th Assembly will not support Hate Speech Bill – because it will gag the press and silence the masses thereby preventing them from amplifying our democratic development.

“It is my fervent prayer that this cordial relationship is maintained. It is only by having this very democratic stronghold that we can flourish as a political entity and create an enabling environment for improved dividends of democracy for the citizens,” he said.

