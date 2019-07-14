Ogun: SON gives MANCAP to six companies, warns on retrieval

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to six companies in Ogun state, warning them on retrieval if the companies drop the quality of their products.

The Director General of SON, Barrister Osita Aboloma, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Ogun State Office II, Engineer Olanrewaju Onipede, presented the certificates to owners of the companies in Sagamu, Sagamu LGA of the state.

The beneficiaries are: Orbit Wood and Allied Industries; Magnany Total Garden Nigeria Ltd; Toe Block Industry; Mate Energy Industries Ltd; Wakana Japan Limited; and Harvest Feed and Agro Processing Ltd.

Among products produce by the companies are blocks, soft drinks, agro-products and lubricants oil.

Aboloma hinted that the procedures for awarding a MANCAP certificate, which include inspection of production process, sampling and testing of the products, are “not a small feat” for the beneficiaries to resort to “cutting corners,” having secured the certificates.

The DG added that a MANCAP certificate “is valid for three years after which the products must undergo recertification.”

While reiterating the organisation’s resolve to get rid of producers of fake products in the country, Aboloma maintained that there was need to safeguard the safety and health of consumers in “overall interest of promoting economic and industrial development in Nigeria.”

“If we found out during our monitoring exercise that any of the companies is not meeting up with the quality that made us to give them the certificate, the certificate shall be withdrawn and it shall be published in the national dailies.

“So, you (companies) should make sure that the quality of the products is sustained,” Aboloma warned.

