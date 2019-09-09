Ogun Resident Doctors suspend indefinite strike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun state on Monday night suspended its indefinite strike embarked upon over “persistent decline in the workforce” at the state-owned health institution.

The Secretary of the ARD OOUTH, Dr Ajose Olufemi, told Daily Trust that the one week-old strike was suspended in honour of Governor Dapo Abiodun who had approved recruitment of doctors at the health institution.

According to him, the association expects the Hospital Management to complete the recruitment processes in four weeks.

“The ARD however had an Emergency General Meeting today and resolved to suspend the indefinite strike.

“This suspension of the industrial action is to honour the governor for his approval of the immediate employment of Resident Doctors and other health workers in the Teaching Hospital.

“We however expects the Hospital Management to have completed the recruitment processes in four (4)weeks.

“The Congress of the ARD, OOUTH appreciates the kind gestures of His Excellency towards the Teaching Hospital and other healthcare facilities in the state.

“We appreciate also the administrative panel set up by the governor to look into the issues affecting the growth of the Teaching Hospital.

“We want to assure the Hospital Management, the State Government and members of the public that we shall not relent in the discharge of our duties and our agitations for an international standard health care system and delivery in Ogun state,” the statement reads.

