Ogun rehabilitates 892 beggars, destitute

Ogun State Government said at the weekend that it has evacuated and rehabilitated over 892 persons, comprising destitute, beggars and mentally-ill persons out of the state in the last one year.

The Director, Rehabilitation Services at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Developments, Mr Adetoye Adeshina, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, said out of the evacuated people, some have been united with their families, while others were repatriated to their states.

“Out of about 892 persons evacuated from the state, we have united some back with their families for those within the metropolis, while others have been repatriated to their states, in order to start a new life”, Adeshina said.

He added that the Ministry had recorded success in the provision of financial assistance to the rehabilitated victims, for the establishment of small scale businesses over the years, stressing that language was no barrier in cases of victims who do not understand English and Yoruba languages, as the department had good rapport with the leaders of Hausa, Fulani and other ethnic groups in the state.

Adeshina hinted that, two hectares of land had already been allocated for the construction of rehabilitation center, in a bid to ensure better monitoring of the rehabilitated victims.

