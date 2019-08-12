Ogun: Randy father rapes, impregnates daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old father, Emmanuel Ikhine for allegedly raping and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter whose name has been kept under wraps.

It was learnt that the arrest of Ikhine, who resides at Number 6, Iyaniwura Street, Joju Area at Sango – Ota, followed a report at the Police Station by one Yemisi Ashade.

The complainant reported that the victim told her that the suspect abused her sexually with the threat “to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.”

Ashade also quoted the victim to have said she could no longer bear the sexual assault, hence, she told her in confidence.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said, after receiving the report, the DPO at Sango Ota, Godwin Idehai ordered his detectives to go to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

Already, Oyeyemi said, “the victim was taken to general hospital where it was confirmed that she is already pregnant for her father.”

He disclosed that the suspect, upon his interrogation, confessed that he had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter after separation with his wife.

“On interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated with his wife.”

“The victim, who claimed to be the only girl among three children, explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around and he threatened her, but when she couldn’t bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report,” Oyeyemi said.

He, however, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama had ordered for the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

