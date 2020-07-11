Ogun prosecutes 128 for dumping refuse into canals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government has apprehended and prosecuted 128 persons for dumping refuse on the roadside and into canals, thereby blocking the free flow of water in different parts of the state.

The environmental offenders were reportedly arrested in Abeokuta, Ijebu-ode, Sagamu, Ota, Ifo, Mowe and Ibafo.

The government said their action contravened the state’s environmental laws, aided flooding, which had destroyed public and private property, as well as infringed on the public peace and safety.

The offenders, who were subsequently prosecuted before mobile courts, all pleaded guilty and were fined between N5,000 and N10,000.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Head of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Ola Oresanya, on Saturday, told newsmen that the development was part of the government’s determination at maintaining a clean environment and reduce incessant flooding.

Oresanya said the prosecution would serve as a deterrent to other environmental law defaulters in the state.

He urged residents to patronize waste managers assigned to their areas.

He said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, since January, had accredited and assigned 120 waste managers to various local government areas for effective collection of refuse.

The initiative, according to him, was to “stop illegal dumping of refuse and stop the spread of diseases and destruction of public and private infrastructure.”

The special adviser also reiterated the state government’s commitment to always maintain a safe and clean environment, adding that there was no going back on enforcement of the state environmental laws in the state.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), about 102 local government areas (LGAs) in 28 states of the federation are more prone to flooding this year.

