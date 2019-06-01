Ogun: Police allege plan to unleash violence by transport unions

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun Police Command on Saturday alleged plan by those it termed disgruntled elements to unleash violence in the state “under the cover of transport unions.”

To this end, the command warned members of various transport unions to desist from any act capable of undermining the the peace of the state.

A statement signed by the spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi further warned that any group which make any attempt to disrupt the peace of the state under any guise “will be decisively dealt with no matter how highly placed such person or group might be.”

Oyeyemi added the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makam has directed all DPOs, Area commanders as well as special units to decisively deal with any trouble maker in the state.

He said “as an organization constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, the command will not fold its arms while some few miscreants will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

” In view of this, members of various transport unions and other associations are hereby warned to desist from any act capable of undermining the the peace of the state, as any act of thuggery, hooliganism and brigandage will be viewed with all seriousness and the perpetrators will have the law enforcement agencies to contend with.

“The command believes that every union and association has rules and regulations guiding the activities of members, therefore, aggrieved members of any of the unions should channel their grievances through the laid down procedures rather than taking laws into their hands as doing so will definitively be counter productive.”

