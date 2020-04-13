Ogun PDP suspends Bayo Dayo as chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has announced the suspension of Engineer Bayo Dayo as its chairman for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP faction loyal to the party’s gubernatorial candidate in 2019 election, Senator Buruji Kashamu, had in February suspended Semiu Sodipo as the State Secretary.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Oyejide Sunkanmi in a statement on Monday, said Dayo was suspended at a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held on March 26.

The party publicist said the SWC had resolved to send its complaints of anti-party activities against Dayo to the National Executive Committee of the party for disciplinary measures to be considered.

While explaining that the suspension would last for one month in the first instance, Sunkanmi disclosed that the State Deputy Chairman, Samson Bamgbose had been authorised to act as State Chairman.

The statement reads: “At a meeting of the Ogun State Working Committee (OGSWC) of the PDP held at the State PDP Headquarters in Abeokuta on the 26th of March, 2020, attended by officers listed in the schedule hereto with their signatures affixed, concerning allegations of anti-party activities against Engineer Adebayo Dayo (erstwhile State Chairman), it was resolved as follows:

“Notwithstanding the refusal of Engineer Adebayo Dayo to attend this meeting after being duly notified of the convening of the meeting by 2/3 of the members of the OGSWC of our great party drawn from the three (3) Senatorial districts, the PDP OGSWC hereby resolves to send its complaints of anti-party activities against Engineer Adebayo Dayo to the National Executive Committee of the party for disciplinary measures to be considered.

“Engineer Adebayo Dayo is hereby suspended for a period of one month from the date hereof in the first instance and thereafter until the National Executive Committee takes a decision regarding the allegations made by the PDP OGSWC against him.”

Meanwhile, the party has distanced itself from a letter reportedly signed by Dayo debriefing Prince Ajibola Oluyede of TRLP LAW as counsel to the party in the state.

The party said Dayo had no authority of the Ogun State PDP Exco to write the said letter dated 30th March, 2020, after he had been suspended.

All efforts to reach Dayo for his reaction proved abortive as his mobile phones were switched off.

