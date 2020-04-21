Ogun PDP crisis: Suspended chairman not interested in reconciliation – Kashamu

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has said that the embattled state chairman, Engr Bayo Dayo, was not interested in genuine reconciliation in the opposition party.

Kashamu said in a statement issued yesterday that contrary to the suspended chairman’s posture of reconciling the warring factions, “he was only after what he could grab before leaving office.”

Dayo had accused the senator who represented Ogun East between 2015 and 2019 of deliberate plans to thwart peace moves in the PDP, which, according to him, was fast losing popularity due to the protracted crisis in the state.

But Kashamu said, “That is the only reason why he (Dayo) betrayed the Ogun State PDP structure and its leadership by selling 70 per cent of the party structure to Ladi Adebutu and 30 per cent for himself.”

He further said while reconciliation is important to return the party in Ogun State to its winning ways, it is only the national body of the party that could broker proper reconciliation.

“I have never opposed any reconciliatory move because I know a tree does not make a forest. But, having shown his hands, Dayo cannot preside over any reconciliatory move.

“He cannot even be part of it because he does not have the integrity to do so. Rather, it should be championed by those who have the trust and confidence of the two main tendencies.,” he said.

