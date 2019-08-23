Ogun: Panic as truck crushes Army officer to death

ADVERTISEMENT

There was panic on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State as a truck crushed a soldier identified as R. A Nata’ala to death at Iyana Mortuary area of the metropolis.

It was gathered that the truck marked JJJ833XW and laden with granite was coming from Ajebo-Idi-Aba Road, and heading to Ijaye when the incident occurred around 10:30am.

The driver of the truck had lost control of the wheels due to brake failure, veered off its lane and crushed the Nigerian army operatives.

The deceased who was riding a motorcycle marked APP567QB alongside other vehicles had stopped at the intersection obeying the traffic light when the truck crushed him to death.

An eyewitness said a female also on the motorcycle had escaped death when she jumped off the bike as the truck was dragging her colleague and motorcycle towards a culvert when he was crushed to death.

The female military operative was said to immediately called soldiers from 35 Artillery brigade, Alamala, who hurriedly came to evacuate the corpse.

When Daily Trust visited the scene, driver of the ill – fated truck had been reportedly bolted.

There was also panic in the area as many residents and motorists feared that the military officers may unleash terror in the area.

The Spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident, saying the remains of the deceased have been taken to the morgue at State General Hospital, Ijaye.

