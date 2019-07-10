Ogun opens portal for recruitment of 10,000 farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday disclosed that the job portal for the recruitment of 10,000 farmers “is finally ready.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said unemployed youths would be registered on a continuous basis with a view to providing them jobs suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.

He gave the site address as http://www.iseya.ng/public/.

The Governor said his government plans certain enablers as corollary to his mission to build our future together through “qualitative governance, education, healthcare, infrastructural development, digitization and agriculture.”

