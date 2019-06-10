Ogun: Oluomo emerges new speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Speaker in the eighth legislature of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Olakunle Oluomo on Monday emerged the new Speaker of the ninth assembly.

Oluomo emerged unopposed as his arch – rival for the seat, Hon Elemide Oludaisi, representing Odeda constituency, withdrew from the race at the last minute, Daily Trust gathered.

The new Speaker who represents Ifo I constituency.

Also, Hon Oludare Kadiri who represents Ijebu North II constituency has been elected Deputy Speaker unopposed.

Of the 26 members in the ninth assembly, the APC has 15 members; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) 7; African Democratic Congress (ADC) 3, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has one.

