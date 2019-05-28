Ogun needs ‘worst governor’ like me, says Amosun

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says those who tagged him “worst governor” in the history of the state are envious of his achievements.

He said the state and indeed Nigeria crave for “worst leaders” like him capable of redefining the nation.

Amosun spoke with newsmen shortly after he had inaugurated a 600 flat MTR Gardens at Isheri along Lagos – Ibadan expressway on Monday.

The governor specifically threw tantrums at his predecessors, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Chief Olusegun Osoba, saying the duo could not march his administration’s achievements.

Amosun boasted that if Daniel and Osoba jointly point to a project they have executed, “I will show them 10.”

Daily Trust reports that Daniel over the weekend had slammed Amosun over what he termed “pathological and needless lies” regarding his administration which Amosun had claimed bequeathed bad economy, deplorable infrastructure and insecurity on the state in 2011.

The outgoing governor equally said he had no regret becoming “Abeokuta Governor”, a sobriquet he had earned following alleged concentration of infrastructural projects of his government in the state capital, where he hails from.

Amosun said ” I am not the first governor in the state. Particularly, let’s talk about the last two. Let’s leave all the Military Administrators. Take Chief Osoba, take Daniel, put them together and let them point (to their projects). Once they say this is our project, I will show them 10. Even the axis of Ijebu and Yewa, I will show them.“

“So, when people sit down in one corner and talk, I have told them that I should not be punished for the ‘sin’ that is committed to make Abeokuta the capital of Ogun State. Abeokuta is for all of us. It is not as if what they are saying is correct. They say I am only the governor for Abeokuta. I am happy to be governor of Abeokuta. And If I would come again and again, I would want to be classified like that (Governor of Abeokuta). Ask them – People have come before me, people that say they have been governors of this state. Let them come and point to what they have done that is better than what we have done.

“So, if people sit down and talk, they are envious of our achievements. Let them continue to say it – the worst governor. Better. People need worst governor like me to redefine the state and the nation. If Everybody has been doing this, Ogun State will not be where it is today.”

When asked for his advice to the incoming Governor, Amosun said “I don’t have any advice.”

