Ogun Mosque Attacks: Traditionalists restricted from observing rites in daytime

Stakeholders in Ipokia Local Government, Ogun State have restricted traditional worshippers from observing their ritual rites in daytime, in a bid to curb religious crisis in the area.

They resolved that the rites would take place between 12am and 4am with the approval from the traditional ruler and the Police.

This was part of resolutions made at the Iko – Idiroko Community Peaceful Co – existence meeting attended by representatives of the Muslim community, Christian leaders, security agents, traditional chiefs among others.

The meeting was called to fashion out a resolution on peaceful co – existence in the Iko – Idiroko community most especially among various religion adherents.

Daily Trust recalls that in June 2019, Irate oro worshippers invaded Umar bin Khatab mosque at Odan-Aje, Idi-Iroko and dispersed Muslims, while observing prayers.

The traditionalists who equally destroyed property at the mosque and a Catholic Church in the community, reportedly said both the Muslim and christian faithful allegedly acted contrary to the warnings of the traditional worshippers observing their periodic ritual.

The traditional worshippers while observing their ritual rites usually restrict movement and business activities during daytime, while the period lasts.

However, a communiqué issued after the meeting held last Thursday at Idiroko showed that an Inter Religious Peace Monitoring Committee would be established, as part of the peace agreement.

A copy of the communiqué obtained by Daily Trust was, among others, signed by Hon Kehinde Obanla (representing the facilitators of the peace meeting), the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Ipokia LGA, Abolurin Abdulkadir and Imam Iskeel Lawal ( representing the Yewa Muslim Community ).

Others are, the DPO Idiroko, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, Oniko of Ikoland, Oba John Olakunle Ojo (for Iko – Idiroko Council of Chiefs) and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ipokia LGA, Rev Johnson Adeniyi.

Stakeholders at the meeting also agreed that traditional religion adherents in the practice of their religious rites should respect and steer clear of the vicinity of Christian and Muslim places of religion worship and educational facilities.

They warned that leaders of the traditional worshippers would be held responsible in wake of any breach of agreement and non compliance to the resolutions.

The Christian and Muslim community were equally asked to respect the 12am – 4am period of worship of the traditional religious adherents.

