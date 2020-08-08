Ogun monarchs demand removal of LG Chairman over disrespect

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional rulers in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State have asked the House of Assembly to remove the Transition Chairman in the council, Femi Onanuga, for alleged arrogance and disrespect to the traditional institution.

The monarchs described him as unfit to occupy the position owing to his “disrespect” to them.

Daily Trust reports that Onanuga’s tenure extension has been suspended by the House of Assembly following petitions written against him by the people of the LGA.

The State House of Assembly had confirmed the extension of 18 Transition Chairmen of the Local Government Councils effective from July 19, but the confirmation of Onanuga (Ogun Waterside) and Chairman of Remo North LGA, Biodun Somoye, was stepped down.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Akeem Balogun, explained that the confirmation was put on hold following petitions written against the duo.

But addressing newsmen at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta, the Ojotumoro of Abigi, Oba Olusegun Ogunye, called for outright removal of Onanuga as the Transition Chairman of Ogun Waterside LGA.

Ogunye, who spoke on behalf all traditional rulers in Ogun Waterside, was accompanied by three other colleague – monarchs – the Osobia of Makum Omi, Oba Kazeem Salami; Onirokun of Irokun Kingdom, Oba Buari Balogun and

Elefire of Efire, Oba Musa Adetokunbo Adeniyi.

The monarch said despite being advised separately by Governor Abiodun and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, to show remorse for his alleged disrespect to the traditional institution, Onanuga failed to heed the advice.

“The mother of this transition Chairman insulted the institution of Ojotumoro of Abigi kingdom, and instead of the son, who is the transition chairman, appealing and begging the Kabiyesi, he wrote a letter that was so derogatory to the institution of Obaship.

“He ought to have withdrawn that letter.

“So, arrogance is the other name of this man.

“The market woman and the entire people of Abigi rejected him and the entire Obas in Ogun Waterside Local Government rejected him.

“All the entire Obas, no exception, in Ogun Waterside Local Government said ‘we don’t want him’.

“We want him to be totally removed from office so that it’s going to serve as a deterrent to others that there are some institutions that must be respected and that is the institution of the Obaship.

“We are here to implore the entire members of the Ogun State House of Assembly not to confirm his continuation as the transition chairman.

“We also implore the Ogun State Governor not to approve his membership as transition chairman.

He doesn’t have any respect for the institute of the traditional council,” he said.

When contacted, Onanuga told Daily Trust that he had issues with two of the monarchs while carrying out his constitutional duty as the council chairman.

Onanuga, however, said the matter had been resolved by the political leaders in the state and he had equally tendered an apology to the monarchs.

He added that “as a cultured Yoruba man” he would not join issues with the traditional rulers.

“They are my royal fathers.

“I will not join issues with them.

“I have respect for tradition.

“My political leaders have intervened and this matter has been settled on June 16.

“It was after that they took the matter to the House of Assembly.

“I have appeared before the House Committee on Local and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Personally, Femi Onanuga has written a letter of apology to all of them,” he said.

