Ogun: MAPOLY matriculates 1, 500 new intakes

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday matriculated no fewer than 1, 500 students newly admitted into full-time and part-time programmes of the institution.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Samson Adeola Odedina disclosed this during the 2018/ 2019 Matriculation Oath taking ceremony held in the polytechnic.

He urged the students to be committed, focused and disciplined in order to graduate in flying colours.

According to him, MAPOLY is a reference point in the entrepreneurial, scientific and technological industry, adding that the institution’s graduates have over the years proven to be job creators, role models and not job seekers.

”As fresh students, let me urge you to mind who you associate with, refuse any unsolicited assistance from any quarter; run away from anything that is capable of dragging the name of the institution and your families to the mud, instead, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.”

”Let me remind you that your primary aim on this campus is to obtain certificate which will help you achieve your dreams.”

”It is pertinent you know that the Management of the Polytechnic will not be disposed to some anti-social behaviours, examination misconducts, indecent dressing, secret associations which you have sworn against today,” Odedina said.

He also appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his support and for restoring peace and full academic activities to the polytechnic.

