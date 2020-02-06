Ogun leads, as NECO releases Nov/Dec SSCE results

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Thursday released the November/December Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results with Ogun topping the chart of candidates’ performance by states with 91.42 percent.

The comparative analysis of candidates’ performance also shows that Akwa Ibom state came second with 87.97 percent, while Zamfara occupied the last position with 12.90 percent even though only 230 candidates sat for the examination from the state.

On the malpractice cases by states, Plateau came first with 21.31 percent, followed by Oyo, which has 19.97 percent.

Releasing the result, the Registrar/chief executive of NECO, Professor Charles Uwakwe said even though there was a down-slide in the malpractice cases with 5.9 percent reduction compared to 2016, the Council was worried by the anomaly and was working relentlessly to address the problem.

He said out of the 42, 985 candidates that registered, 42, 429 actually sat for the examination with 556 abstaining.

He said comparatively there was a significance progress in the general performance of candidate over that of last year, adding that 24, 098 candidates representing 56.79 percent have five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him 32, 917 candidates representing 77.58 percent have five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, pointing out the performance represents a slight improvement of 1.72 percent over last year.

The analysis shows that 32, 701 candidates representing 78.82 percent scored credit and above in mathematics, while 29, 258 representing 70.62 percent have credits and above in English Language.

Professor Uwakwe commended the staff of the Council for ensuring early release of the results, noting that the gesture was the first the Council would be releasing results barely 38 days after the conduct of examination.

