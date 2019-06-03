Ogun: Labour Party tackles Assembly for suspending 57 LGs Chairmen, gives 7-day ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Abayomi Arabambi has described as “satanic and inordinate”, the suspension of the Chairmen in 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) – created by the state to complement constitutionally recognised LGAs- by the State House of Assembly.

Arabambi, in a statement on Sunday, said the development coming as “first move” shortly after Governor Dapo Abiodun’s inauguration, portrayed the government as opponent of the agitation for LG autonomy.

He submitted that LGs, by design, should be a government body which should operate in “its independency and not an appendage of any state government or be tossed around by any governor.”

According to him, even if this will happen anywhere across the country, it shouldn’t happen in Ogun state “where we pride ourselves with education, having many of our forebears as nationalists and promoter of democracy.”

Arabambi, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC to wade into this issue “before Ogun state is turned into a banana Island.”

He said: “However, we want to allay the fears of all Local government actors that this issue will be followed to a logical end as we are sure that our governor will toe the line of honour and reverse his decision on local government accounts in Ogun state.

“Finally, we shall promptly initiate a court proceedings to seek redress as a matter of urgent state importance should Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun refuses to heed to the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within 7days.”

