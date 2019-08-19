Ogun job portal hits 25,000 in four days

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Government says about 25,000 unemployed persons have registered on the job portal opened last Thursday by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, said the government has started analysing the profiles and would in a couple of weeks start matching those on the database and linking them with prospective employers.

Quoting the Governor’s Special Adviser on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Lekan Olude, Somorin said 24,815 had registered on the job portal as at Monday afternoon.

The statement noted that following calls by a cross section of the state that the jobs portal was malfunctioning, the governor ordered that all glitches be cleared.

“I can confirm to you that the portal works seamlessly now and in spite of the pressure and number of applicants, registration goes on now on a minute-by-minute basis.

“The diversity of applications received is also overwhelming. They cut across careers, ages and ethnic backgrounds. People have applied from all over the country and beyond,” Olude was quoted saying.

While urging those who had issues registering earlier to go back online and complete their applications, the statement urged “artisans and craftsmen and women to know that we expect them to also register as we are planning tons of programmes for their empowerment”.

