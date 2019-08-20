Ogun job portal hits 25,000 in four days

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government says about 25,000 unemployed persons have registered on the job portal opened on Thursday by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, yesterday said the government had started analysing the profiles and would in a couple of weeks start matching those on the database and link them with prospective employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting the Governor’s Special Adviser on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Lekan Olude, Somorin said 24,815 had registered on the job portal as at Monday afternoon. The statement noted that following calls by a cross section of the state that the jobs portal was malfunctioning, the governor ordered that all glitches be cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can confirm to you that the portal works seamlessly now and in spite of the pressure and number of applicants, registration goes on on a minute-by-minute basis.

“The diversity of applications received is also overwhelming. They cut across careers, ages and ethnic backgrounds. People have applied from all over the country and beyond,” Olude was quoted as saying.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App