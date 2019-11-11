Ogun G’vship: Appeal Court decides Abiodun, Akinlade’s fate today

ADVERTISEMENT

A Court of Appeal, Ibadan division, will today deliver its judgment in an appeal filed by Ogun State Governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory.

Daily Trust reports Justice Yusuf Halilu – led Election Petition Tribunal had on September 14 dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade over failure to prove the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 filed by Akinlade and his party, the petitioner raised issues of lack of qualification and over voting against Abiodun who was declared winner of March 9 polls.

In a unanimous judgement, the panel held that “the petitioner failed woefully to prove that the respondent did not score the majority of lawful votes cast and we so hold.

“This petition is destined to fail, it failed and it is hereby dismissed.”

Not satisfied with the judgment, Akinlade formally filed 20 grounds of appeal against the Tribunal judgement at the Court of Appeal in Ibadan.

The Appellants alleged that the tribunal made “a volteface in several grounds upon which the case was decided and thereby occasioning miscarriage of justice.”

Akinlade and his party prayed the court to set aside tribunal judgment, saying the judgement of the tribunal was not based on the issues canvassed by the petitioners, especially in relation to the respondent’s academic qualifications.

However, the Court of Appeal judges having heard submissions of both parties fixed today (Monday) for the judgment.

The Chief Press Secretary to Abiodun, Kunle Somorin in a terse statement made available to Daily Trust last night confirmed that the judgment would take place in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday.

“Tomorrow (Monday) has been set aside for judgement at the Appeal Court in Ibadan in the matter instituted against Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC by Hon Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM),” the statement reads.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App