Ogun Guber: Appeal Court Upholds Abiodun’s victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade in March 9 governorship election in Ogun State against the ruling of the election petition tribunal which affirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory.

The court upheld the election of the State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three man panel in the unanimous judgment, delivered by Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, who stood in for the head of the panel, Justice Abubakar Yahyah, dismissed the appeal filed by Akinlade, for lack of merit.

Akinlade had dragged All Progressives Congress (APC) as the first respondent and Governor Abiodun as second respondent, before the Court of Appeal following the judgment of Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that also dismissed the petition of Akinlade.

