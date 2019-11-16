Ogun Guber: Akinlade, Abiodun shift battle to Supreme Court 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade says he would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Court of Appeal, Ibadan division, had on Monday quashed the appeal filed by Akinlade and his party to set aside the tribunal judgement of September 14 which validated declaration and return of Abiodun by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinlade, who addressed his supporters at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta on Saturday said he believed in the legal system of Nigeria despite the two previous judgments favouring him .

He stated that the plans to proceed to the Supreme Court was decided by elders and leaders across the state.

Akinlade however appealed to the party faithfuls to continue praying for the victory of the party at the Supreme Court.

“As you all know, we rightfully decided to challenge the governorship election result of March 9th, 2019. Subsequently, the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal dismissed our petition on the grounds that the cornerstone of our case was a pre – election matter thus, status bar.

“Our conviction and belief in the legal system is unshaken despite the two previous judgments. Yesterday the 15th of November, 2019, elders and leaders across the state met and unanimously agreed that we must approach the Supreme Court to test the strength of our case.

” Our counsel have studied the reasons alluded to by the Court of Appeal for upholding the rulings of the lower court (election tribunal) and advised us accordingly.

“I therefore, state that we shall be approaching the Supreme Court for justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abiodun has said he remains unperturbed by Akinlade’s move to the apex court, boasting that the opposition will lose at the Supreme Court.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin on Saturday, said “our confidence is premised on the fact that all competent courts, while performing their duties in this regard, are guided by the constitution, the electoral act and the rule of law.

“The mandate, which the people voluntarily gave to Prince Dapo Abiodun will be reaffirmed, and the Governor, who is unbothered by these shenanigans, will continue to ensure that dividends of democracy are delivered to the people for the next four years.

“We’ll meet the disgruntled remnants of APM at the highest court of the land and God’s willing, the people’s verdict shall be conclusively established.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App