Ogun govt names probe panel on Amosun’s last minute contracts

Ogun State Government on Tuesday set up a committee to review the contracts and projects embarked upon at the twilight of the immediate-past Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s administration.

A statement issued today in Abeokuta by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, named the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Adekunle Mokuolu as the Chairman of the panel, while the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Sunday Adeyemi will serve as the Secretary.

According to the statement, the committee is expected to identify all projects in the state and ascertain whether or not there was budgetary provision for the projects in the Budget Estimates for the year under review.

It added that the panel will “ascertain the process of award of contracts in line with the established procedures and necessary regulations.

“To determine the level of execution and quality of output of the projects.

“To assess the disbursement pattern in line with the established process and procedure.

“To recommend any viable pathways for the completion of project, or in alternative, determine other actions including, but not limited to reversal or cancellation of the contract that best align with the intent of the State Government.”

