Ogun gov’ship: Abiodun, Akinlade know fate Saturday

The Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal has fixed Saturday to deliver judgment on the legal battle between Governor Dapo Abiodun and the candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade.

Akinlade and his party had filed a petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 on grounds of alleged over-voting and Abiodun’s ‘lack of qualification’ to contest in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Abiodun who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 241,670 votes to emerge winner as against Akinlade who scored 222,153 votes.

The final results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also showed that Gboyega Isiaka of African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Buruji Kashamu got 70,290 votes.

Daily Trust reports that the Justice Yusuf Halilu-led panel had on August 19 reserved its ruling shortly after all parties had adopted final written addresses before the tribunal.

The panel promised to notify all parties in the case when its judgment was ready.

The tribunal secretary, Nyior Henry Sekulla, confirmed to Daily Trust that the three-man panel had fixed the ruling for Saturday, adding that all parties in the petition have been formally notified of the date.

