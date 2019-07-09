Ogun governor names Sarafa-Yusuf, Okubadejo, others as aides

  1. Home
By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.
Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday appointed a veteran female broadcaster, Mrs Modele Sarafa-Yusuf as his Special Adviser on Information.

He equally named Dapo Okubadejo as the Chief Economic Adviser, while the former Speaker of the State Assembly, Tunji Egbetokun was appointed as the Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Others appointed are: Hon. Babatunde Olaotan as Special Adviser, Government House; Mr Lekan Olude as Special Adviser on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment; Jamiu Akande Omoniyi as Special Adviser on Housing; and SF Emmanuel Ojo as Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the gorvernor described Sarafa-Yusuf as “an award-winning media practitioner with a cumulative 32 years of experience in journalism and Marketing Communications.”

The veteran broadcaster had 16 years of journalism experience with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

