Ogun governor faults security trust fund under Amosun, amends law

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has faulted implementation of the state’s Security Trust Fund under former Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying it failed “due to governance issues.”

Abiodun who spoke during a thanksgiving organized to celebrate his victory at the Tribunal, said the previous administration interfered with the trust fund.

The Governor explained that he sent a bill for an amendment of the law establishing the Trust Fund to avoid a recurrence of what transpired under the last administration.

Abiodun emphasised that for the fund, not to fail, he needed to ensure the right people make composition of the trust fund committee.

“We amended the law that set up our security trust fund so that it has appropriate governance and why did we do that? We realised the fact that the previous security trust fund failed, it failed because of governance issues and we thought we needed to look at that.

“We have amended it, through the State House of Assembly, we sent the bill to them, they approved it, we reconstituted that trust fund to ensure it has the right combination of people, to make sure that the trust fund has people of integrity that can add value to the fund,” he said.

The governor restated his determination to ensure security of life and property with the view to attracting investors to the state.

He warned that his government would not tolerate lawless, indiscipline and cultism under any guise.

On education, he said that his government was planning to introduce E-learning in public schools. The Governor said “the E-learning is not meant alone for learning but also for training, monitoring of teachers and students.”

