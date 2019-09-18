Breaking News
Assembly approves N5b loan for Nasarawa Govt
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ogun governor faults security trust fund under Amosun, amends law
ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun governor faults security trust fund under Amosun, amends law

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Chief Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state governor.
Chief Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state governor.
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has faulted implementation of the state’s Security Trust Fund under former Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying it failed “due to governance issues.”
 Abiodun who spoke during a thanksgiving organized to celebrate his victory at the Tribunal, said the previous administration interfered with the trust fund.
The Governor explained that he sent a bill for an amendment of the law establishing the Trust Fund to avoid a recurrence of what transpired under the last administration.
Abiodun emphasised that for the fund, not to fail, he needed to ensure the right people make  composition of the trust fund committee.
 “We amended the law that set up our security trust fund so that it has appropriate governance and why did we do that? We realised the fact that the previous security trust fund failed, it failed because of governance issues and we thought we needed to look at that.
“We have amended it, through the State House of Assembly, we sent the bill to them, they approved it, we reconstituted that trust fund to ensure it has the right combination of people, to make sure that the trust fund has people of integrity that can add value to the fund,” he said.
The governor restated his determination to ensure security of life and property with  the view to attracting investors to the state.
He warned that his government would not tolerate lawless, indiscipline and cultism under any guise.
On education, he said that his  government was planning to introduce E-learning in public schools.
The Governor said “the E-learning is not meant alone for learning but also for training, monitoring of teachers and students.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.